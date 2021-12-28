Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Ford Motor comprises 0.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

NYSE F opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

