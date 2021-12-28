Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,602 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 118,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 643,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $85.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.