Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 602 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 112,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $173.89 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.