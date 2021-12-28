Intrust Bank NA Sells 232 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 281.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after buying an additional 408,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $231.47 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

