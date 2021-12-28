Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.75

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 19.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

