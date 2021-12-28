iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.08

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.08 and last traded at $168.02, with a volume of 12984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

