NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,030,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

NVR stock opened at $5,820.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,337.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,123.40. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,885.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $65.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

