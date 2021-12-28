American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.85

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

