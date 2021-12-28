SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

GWX opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

