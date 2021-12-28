Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. 41,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,270,757. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

