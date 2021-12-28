Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.36 million during the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

