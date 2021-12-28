The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

York Water has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect York Water to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

YORW traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.66. 8,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,565. The company has a market cap of $637.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80. York Water has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. UBS Group AG grew its position in York Water by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

