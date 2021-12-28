Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on January 14th

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.56. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $174.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

