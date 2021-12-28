Winder Investment Pte Ltd Has $3.36 Billion Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 63.4% of Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Winder Investment Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $3,357,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Rudius Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,035. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.