CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) released its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CVU opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.