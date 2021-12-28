Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Antero Midstream comprises 1.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of Antero Midstream worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 61.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

