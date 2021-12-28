Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $231,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.12.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

