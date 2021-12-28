Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 61,671 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,671 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 30,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

