Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 453.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 87.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

