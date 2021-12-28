VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after acquiring an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,559. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

