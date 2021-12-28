Freemont Management S.A. Invests $1.45 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 708,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 189.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 169,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611,592. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

