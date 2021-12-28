Diversified LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Diversified LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 319,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,479 shares during the period.

PSI stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $133.54. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

