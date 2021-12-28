Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Trims Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 108,966 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 3.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,909,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,646 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,336,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,633,000 after acquiring an additional 456,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -845.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.