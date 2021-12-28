Diversified LLC Invests $890,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $852,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.