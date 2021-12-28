Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.