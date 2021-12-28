Fortress Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.97. 74,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,125. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.