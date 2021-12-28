St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Invests $48,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 53,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $571.10. 3,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

