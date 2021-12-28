St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 64 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $997,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.32. 16,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,224. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.