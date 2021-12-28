Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

