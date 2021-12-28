Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 29,759 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

