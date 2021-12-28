$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.14. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 32.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $508.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

