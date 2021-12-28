Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 4.8% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after buying an additional 434,490 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after buying an additional 302,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after buying an additional 749,776 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

