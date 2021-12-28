Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 501 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

