Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.97% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $154,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 480,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,631,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $283.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $255.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.