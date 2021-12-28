Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $5.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.08. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 497.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $16.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $16.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $14.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

STLD opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.