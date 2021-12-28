Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $5.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.08. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 497.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $16.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $16.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $14.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

STLD opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.