Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.3% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $673.66. 6,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $676.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $572.68 and its 200-day moving average is $515.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

