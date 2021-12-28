Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 5,057 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,620 shares of company stock worth $3,419,044 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

