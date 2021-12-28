QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $22.57 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,831 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,583 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $22,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. 57,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,611,295. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.20 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

