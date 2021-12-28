QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Buys 880 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $87,256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $65,865,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $137.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

