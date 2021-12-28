TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TCG BDC has increased its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,439. The company has a market cap of $756.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. As a group, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TCG BDC by 91.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 20.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $178,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

