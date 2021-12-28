Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $207.77 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day moving average is $192.46. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

