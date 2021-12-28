General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

