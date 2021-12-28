OLD Republic International Corp Has $31.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $31,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

VV opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $221.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

