Bbva USA Sells 182 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bbva USA decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $54,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $464.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.72. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

