Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.72 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

