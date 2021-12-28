Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

