Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 45,075 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

BUD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. 3,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,361. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.