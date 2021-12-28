Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 5.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 1.34% of Apollo Global Management worth $194,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of APO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,576,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,008,572 shares of company stock worth $68,795,055. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

