LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,244,209 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 197,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $193,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

FL stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

