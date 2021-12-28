Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,946,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,061,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR stock opened at $184.48 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $36,743,965 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.